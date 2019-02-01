Opposition leader calls for dialogue in Mauritania

01 Février 2019

Nouakchott, Mauritania, February 1st (Infosplusgabon) - The leader of the Rally of Democratic Forces (RFD / opposition), Ahmed ould Daddah, who has contested the presidential election unsuccessfully several times in Mauritania, has called for an inclusive national dialogue in the country, according to a press statement he issued Thursday.

Describing the current situation in Mauritania as chaotic, Daddah says Mauritania is a country which has suffered 10 years of chaotic management, systematic mismanagement, deep social disparities, threatened in its unity and national cohesion, crumbling under the weight of a particularly heavy external debt, with an unfair tax regime, under the threat of an imminent political and moral bankruptcy, sources of internal disorder and chaos".

The leader of the RFD said there is the need for good governance and peace now that Mauritania is about to develop its gas industry, in addition to its mineral wealth.

Mauritania plans the exploitation of an offshore cross-border gas field, in association with Senegal from 2022.

For a calm national dialogue, the leader of the RFD recommended "the end of prosecutions initiated by the government against some of our fellow citizens, on the basis of partisan political considerations".

Daddah said that dialogue will lay the groundwork for a free, democratic and transparent presidential election.

Mauritania is heading for a presidential election, scheduled for mid-2019, and incumbent President Mohamed ould Abdel Aziz, will not seek reelection, according to the country's constitution.

Daddah will also not run because of age limit in the constitution.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/MOP/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon