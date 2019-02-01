Sex workers' rights are human rights, says Botswana rights group

01 Février 2019

Gaborone, Botswana, February 1st (Infosplusgabon) - A non-governmental organization advocating for human rights in Botswana, Bonela, has found a new approach to empower sex workers and prevent the spread of the HIV/AIDS virus and curb human trafficking of young girls.

According to the organization’s Training Co-coordinator, Anna Mmolai-Chalmers, Bonela has found new ways to provide interventions that will encompass sex workers, who are always normally women and forced into the trade by lack of employment or poverty.

“There is stigma towards the sex workers who are always women. Of course, this is a gender issue and if the sex workers are not empowered or helped in any way, the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic will be lost. First we have to get rid of the stigma towards the sex workers who are always denied their rights and that leads to the spread of the HIV/AIDS virus,” says Mmolai-Chalmers

She says the sex workers do not have access to the major services like health and legal services because they are looked down upon because of the stigma.

She says at times the police demand sex as bribe from the sex worker during clean up operations. Prostitution is an illegal trade and the police usual take the law into their hands knowing the women will not report.

She says some make money during the night but they are led to believe that if they spent it on computer literacy courses, they will get jobs, But the certificates they get from bogus schools turn to be of no value. She says her organization helps in choosing the registered schools and the right courses to pursue.

“Sex workers cannot pick as much condoms as they need from any health facility or clinic because they will be shunned by the health worker. They are also taken advantage of by their clients who either rob them and when they report, the police do not take their cases seriously because they are sex workers," Mmolai-Chalmers said

"In most instances, where a sex worker is the complainant, it is not taken seriously or at times it is rejected or the police do not address the case but accuse the sex worker of being a sex worker. We at Bonela do not encourage prostitution but we are trying to find means to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS, human trafficking and restore dignity to the sex workers. We do try to discourage the trade but all the same we know they will do it anywhere,” she said.

Mmolai-Chalmers said they have come with a new strategic litigation where they educate the sex workers to educate their peers and discourage the younger girls from entering the trade, adding "The programme is working wonders.”

Gaborone has more that 12 different spots where sex workers are always found and many of thew are Zimbabwean women who work as maids during day time and as sex workers during the night.

