PM Fayez al-Sarraj, ENI director discuss oil investment in Libya

05 Novembre 2018

Tripoli, Libya, November 4 (Infosplusgabon) – Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister on Saturday held talks in Tripoli on oil investment projects with a delegation of the Italian national oil and gas company ENI, that was led by its Managing Director Claudio Descalzi.

The two sides discussed projects undertaken by the Italian company in Libya with reference to previous talks on the oil investment deals in the country. They also looked into the possibility of expanding the area for development projects in the south and north of the country.

Mr. Descalzi said that ENI has concluded a deal with Libya's National Oil Company and the general electricity company in a bid to support power projects and improve the efficiency of its power supply network.

The ENI delegation included the firm's operations director, Antonio Villa, the Managing Director for North Africa, Abdel Moneim Arifi.

Italy, a former colonial power, is Libya’s leading economic partner particularly in the field of oil. It controls huge investments such as the oil complex of Mellita in the west of the country, which supplies fuel to Italy via pipelines crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

