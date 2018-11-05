Bannière

Gabonese opposition Jean Ping insists he won the 2016 presidential election

05 Novembre 2018

Libreville, Gabon, November 4 (Infosplusgabon) - The losing candidate for Gabon's presidential election in August 2016, Jean Ping, on Saturday insisted that he won that election. Speaking on Saturday from his residence in Libreville, where he is under house arrest, he said he had been silent on national issues for several months, but was now compelled to break his silence because the country was experiencing the worst turbulence in its history.

 

 

To bring peace to the country, he said all Gabonese should place the nation above their special interests, ethnic and clan.

 

Mr. Ping noted that the time had come to get together to heal wounds in order to build the new society that all Gabonese people dream of, indicating that he was in favour of a lasting peace by opening his arms to all.

 

"Today we are called to work together to restore the rule of law. I call on those who did not vote for the opposition at that time to understand that the time has come to look to the future with optimism, to agree to build a more just and unbiased society for the common good, rich or poor, civil or military, young or old. Gabon is our shared treasure," he added.

 

 

