Sahel and West Africa Week 2018 scheduled for December in The Gambia

05 Novembre 2018

Abidjan, Côte d 'Ivoire, November 3 (Infosplusgabon) -The 2018 edition of the Sahel and West Africa Week, dedicated to dialogue and consultation on food issues, will take place from 3-8 December in Banjul, the Gambian capital. Approximately 300 participants are expected to discuss food and nutrition issues in the Sahelian and West African region.

The President of the Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC/OECD), François-Xavier de Donnea, organiser of the Week, notes that this edition will be a meeting place for mutual learning and sharing of information.

The 2018 edition of Sahel and West Africa Week will feature sessions and events related to food and nutrition issues.

It is planned to hold the 34th Annual Meeting of the Food Crisis Prevention Network (RPCA) and the 18th Committee of Partners of the Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS).

It will be held under the auspices of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

