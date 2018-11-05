Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Mali to hold national conference in January to improve social climate

Imprimer PDF

05 Novembre 2018

Bamako, Mali,  November 3 (Infosplusgabon) - The Malian government will organise, on January 11, a national social conference bringing together trades unions from the public and private sectors and civil society, to contribute to the improvement of the social climate that is characterised by a resurgence of tensions related to wage demands and laws,  Infosplusgabon learned on Saturday from official source.

 

 

In preparation for the meeting, Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maiga met this week with representatives of Union nationale des travailleurs du Mali (UNTM), the largest trade union in the country, Confédération syndicale des travailleurs du Mali (CSTM), as well as the unions of the judiciary which on Thursday ended an unlimited strike, triggered on 25 August.

 

At the end of the meetings, the Malian Prime Minister invited the unions to submit proposals to guarantee its success.

 

According to official sources, the purpose of the conference is to create conditions for a renewed social dialogue on a sustainable basis, and to deal with issues related to the laws, remuneration system and management of careers, in a spirit of equity and justice.

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/POL/GABON2018

 

 

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

Qui est en ligne!

Nous avons 1140 invités en ligne

Publicité

Liaisons Représentées:
Ancien Site Infos Plus Gabon

Newsflash

Appel aux lecteurs et  amis d’Infosplusgabon

Diffusées  gratuitement  et  bénévolement  et  sans  publicité depuis  2005,  les informations  africaines de  votre agence de  presse en  ligne vous parviennent  en  quatre  langues depuis  six  mois. Aujourd’hui, pour  poursuivre notre  passion et  développer l’action  d’information d’Infosplusgabon,  nous avons  besoin de  vous.  Pour  nous aider, vous  pouvez effectuer un virement sur le compte :

NKOLO/INFOSPLUSGABON .  Banque  Internationale  pour  le Commerce  et l'Industrie du Gabon (BICIG).   Adresse Banque : Avenue du Colonel PARANT. PO Box 2241  Libreville - GABON.  CODE  IBAN : GA21 4000 1090 7340 2044 0005 477 - Code Swift : BICIGALXXXX -  Numero de  Compte 40204400054  Banque  Code Banque : 40001-  Code Agence : 09073. Clé  77.

Merci  d’avance !  Et  merci aux  futurs contributeurs qui  répondront à  cet appel.

La  rédaction

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top