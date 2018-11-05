Mali to hold national conference in January to improve social climate

05 Novembre 2018

Bamako, Mali, November 3 (Infosplusgabon) - The Malian government will organise, on January 11, a national social conference bringing together trades unions from the public and private sectors and civil society, to contribute to the improvement of the social climate that is characterised by a resurgence of tensions related to wage demands and laws, Infosplusgabon learned on Saturday from official source.

In preparation for the meeting, Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maiga met this week with representatives of Union nationale des travailleurs du Mali (UNTM), the largest trade union in the country, Confédération syndicale des travailleurs du Mali (CSTM), as well as the unions of the judiciary which on Thursday ended an unlimited strike, triggered on 25 August.

At the end of the meetings, the Malian Prime Minister invited the unions to submit proposals to guarantee its success.

According to official sources, the purpose of the conference is to create conditions for a renewed social dialogue on a sustainable basis, and to deal with issues related to the laws, remuneration system and management of careers, in a spirit of equity and justice.

