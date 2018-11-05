OIC strongly condemns attack on Coptic Christian bus in Egypt

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
05 Novembre 2018
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, November 3 (Infosplusgabon) -The Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in the province of Minya, south of Egypt, which left seven dead and several wounded.
In a statement, OIC Secretary-General Yusef Ben El-Otheimen described the attack as cowardly, saying it would only strengthen the unity and cohesion of the Egyptian people in the fight against terrorism, which is contrary to the teachings of Islam and all other religions and only aims to terrorise innocent civilians.
Mr El-Otheimen also expressed his total confidence in the ability of the Egyptian authorities to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice.
He reaffirmed the OIC's support for Egypt's security and stability and its efforts in the fight against terrorism, recalling the OIC's consistent principled position condemning terrorism in all its forms.
