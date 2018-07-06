Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa in Nouakchott for AU Summit

06 Juillet 2018

Nouakchott, Mauritania, July 6 (Infosplusgabon) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived here Saturday for the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government officially opening on Sunday.

The President is accompanied by Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Mike Bimha, permanent secretaries Mr George Charamba and Ambassador Joey Bimha and senior government officials.

President Mnangagwa was received by Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Algeria, Edwin George Mandaza, Zimbabwe Permanent Representative to the AU in Addis Ababa and Mauritanian government officials.

He joins other continental leaders for the AU mid-year summit which is focusing on fighting corruption on the continent and sharing experiences on how it can be eradicated.

It is believed that corruption has stifled development and economic growth on the African continent with resources meant for economic growth and uplifting standards of life being diverted by some of the leaders, hence the choice of the theme of this summit.

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo was already in Nouakchott for the Executive Council Meeting held ahead of the AU summit.

