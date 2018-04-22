2019 U-20 AFCON qualifiers: Guinea Bissau, the 8th nation through to 2nd round

22 Avril 2018

Cairo, Egypt, April 22 5Infosplusgabon) - Guinea-Bissau became the eighth country to qualify for the second round of the 2019 CAF Under-20 AFCON, after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 aggregate.

After the first-leg 1-0 win over Sierra Leone at the Estádio 24 de Setembro in Bissau, on 1 April, the two teams drew 0-0 on Saturday at the Bo Stadium, Bo, Sierra Leone. The aggregate 1-0 score earned Guinea Bissau a berth into the second round.

Guinea Bissau join early qualifiers Mauritania, Algeria, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Mozambique and Benin, which qualified following the withdrawal of Liberia.

More qualifiers are expected to emerge on Sunday after the following matches. First-leg results are in brackets.

Togo vs Gabon (0-4)

DR Congo vs Tanzania (0-0)

Swaziland vs Malawi (0-0)

Namibia vs Botswana (0-0)

The aggregate winners after Sunday's matches will advance to the second round where Guinea, Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Libya, Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia, Sudan, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa, Angola, Congo, Senegal and Egypt have drawn bye.

