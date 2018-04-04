Grace Machel salutes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

04 Avril 2018

Cape Town, South Africa, April 4 (Infosplusgabon) - Graca Machel, the only woman in history who was married to two presidents, on Tuesday released an emotional tribute to her “big sister” Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following her death in Johannesburg on Monday.

Machel who was married to former Mozambican President Samora Machel – who died in a plane crash – and later found love with Nelson Mandela, saluted his former wife Winnie who is regarded as South Africa’s “Mother of the Nation”.

“As I struggle to accept your transition, I take solace in the fact that you have risen to become one of the brightest stars in the sky where you will remain ever present and radiantly shining,” said Machel.

She said the extraordinary life Madikizela-Mandela led “is an example of resilient fortitude and inextinguishable passion that is a source of inspiration to us all of how to courageously confront challenges with unwavering strength and determination”.

In 1958, Madikizela-Mandela married Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg. They remained married for 38 years and had two children together. In 1963, Mandela was imprisoned following the Rivonia Trial; where she became his public face during the 27 years he spent in jail.

During that period, she rose to prominence in the anti-apartheid movement. She was arrested and detained by state security services on various occasions and spent several months in solitary confinement.

Nelson Mandela was released from prison on 11 February 1990, and the couple separated in 1992 but remained officially married until their divorce was finalised in March 1996.

The world statesman married Machel on his 80th birthday and they were inseparable until his death in 2013.

