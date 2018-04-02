Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister assumes office

02 Avril 2018

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 2 (Infosplusgabon) - Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister, Abiye Ahimed Ali, took the oath of office on Monday succeeding Hailemariam Desalegn who resigned in February.

Abiy, 42, was sworn in at the second extraordinary session of the House of People's Representatives. He becomes Ethiopia's third Prime Minister since the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, a coalition of four ethic-based political parties, came to power in the early 1990s following the collapse of the Derg military regime of Col. Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991..

The front consists the Oromo Peoples' Democratic Organization (OPDO), the Amhara National Democratic Movement (ANDM), the Southern Ethiopian People's Democratic Movement (SEPDM) and the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

According to Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Abiy took over power “from the hand of former Prime Minister Hailemariam in the most peaceful and exemplary way in the history of Ethiopia”.

In his address after the oath taking ceremony, Prime Minister Abiye pledged to build peaceful diplomatic relation with Eritrea, “to work for inclusive development, compact against corruption and widen the democratic environment in the country”.

Eritrea declared its independence from Ethiopia in 1993 and since then Ethiopia had become land-locked.

Abiye also vowed to work with women and the youth as they are the main power for the development of the country.

Local analysts have seen his appointment as a significant step towards resolving the recent unrest and violence that have led to the decree of state of emergency in Ethiopia since 16 February 2018.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/AQS/GABON 2018

© Copyright Infosplusgabon