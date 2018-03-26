Gambia’s Truth Commission chief says his office faces challenges

26 Mars 2018

Banjul, Gambia, 26 mars (Infosplusgabon) - The Executive Secretary of Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC), Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow, Monday gave an update on the challenges facing his commission.

Dr. Jallow, a respected Gambian intellectual, was on 1 March, 2018, sworn-in as the Chief of TRRC by President Adama Barrow with the mandate of investigating past human rights violations committed during the 22 years dictatorship of former President Yahya Jammeh.

According to Dr. Jallow, truth commissions are complicated institutions as their very existence is mired in controversy and their mandates are often complicated and misunderstood by the publics they serve.

“They are often considered a panacea for all the human rights and criminal justice-related issues in society. They never manage to mobilize national consensus on their rationale for existence.

“Their mandate period is thus marked by an unresolvable controversy over the alleged primacy of criminal prosecution versus the alleged primacy of establishing the truth about what happened, promoting national reconciliation and healing, and making sure that what happened in the past never happens again,” he said of truth commissions in general.

Dr. Jallow noted that many people scoff at the idea of reconciliation, often going so far as to accuse those who establish truth commissions of trying to force reconciliation down the throats of victims.

“Their pre-establishment and establishment phases are characterized by all manners of tricky situations, ranging from the difficulty of securing adequate and timely funding, to the appointment of commissioners and the recruitment of staff. Even finding suitable office space is sometimes a challenge and some truth commissions spend a long time scouting around for a suitable location,” he said.

According to him, the Gambia’s TRRC is not immune to these challenges and in fact the commission is experiencing all of the above as they set out on the tricky path of truth-seeking, healing and regeneration as a new and vibrant society that will never again tolerate dictatorship.

He says like many other truth commissions around the world, the TRRC is faced with the problem of securing adequate and timely funding and the recruitment process of the commission’s staff is not going as fast as anticipated.

“Funding expected from the UNDP to finance the recruitment exercise for commissioners has been slow in coming. The issue is further complicated by the slowness of the work of government. Tedious procedures and bureaucratic inaction in some quarters have slowed and complicated the work of the TRRC in important respects.”

“Sometimes, government transactions that should take no more than a few days drag on for weeks on end, months even for reasons that are not easily understood,” Dr. Jallow added.

However, he was quick to point out that as he was making the update it seems as if the requisite funds from the UNDP and the Gambia government will soon be released to allow the TRRC process to proceed as envisioned.

It must be admitted that even when the funds are secured and available for investment in the process, he continues, there are still a lot of important things to do and challenges to overcome before the hearings of the TRRC begins.

