2018 CAF Confed. Cup: Anse Réunion Fc of Seychelles in Kigali for APR Fc match

07 Février 2018

Kigali, Rwanda, February 7 (Infosplusgabon) - The Seychelles club, Anse Réunion FC, arrived in Kigali early Wednesday where they are set to play against Rwandan side, APR FC, in the preliminary round of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

 

Rwandan head coach Masoudi Djuma told reporters earlier in Kigali that this is definitely going to be a challenging match.

 

"We are well prepared for this match, we are ready to represent the nation," he said. The match will take place at the weekend in Kigali.

 

