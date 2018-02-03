2018 FIFA U-17 WWC qualifiers: Nigeria vs Cameroon in 1st-leg, final qualifier

03 Février 2018

Benin, Nigeria, February 3 (Infosplusgabon) - Nigeria, eyeing a sixth appearance at the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup finals, take on Cameroon on Saturday in the first-leg, final African qualifier for the event.

That match will be played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City and the FIFA finals will take place in Uruguay from 13 November to 1 December.

Cameroon will host the second-leg between 16 and 18 February.

On paper, Nigeria is more experienced than Cameroon, having been to the World Cup five times before. The Cameroonians have been there only once.

The Nigerians were round one victims in the maiden edition in 2008, hosted by New Zealand; quarter-finalists in three straight editions - 2010 in Trinidad and Tobago; 2012 in Azerbaijan; and 2014 in Costa Rica and were eliminated in the Group Stage in Jordan in 2016.

The Cameroonians are seeking their second world cup appearance, having been eliminated in the Group stage in 2016.

On Friday, Ghana made "minced meat" of Djibouti 9-0 to signal their intention to compete at the world stage for the sixth time.

Ghana were eliminated in Round 1 in New Zealand in 2008 and 2010 in Trinidad and Tobago; won a bronze medal in 2012 in Azerbaijan; and became quarter-finalists in both 2014 in Costa Rica and Jordan in 2016.

Djibouti has never been qualified for the world cup.

